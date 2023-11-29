© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Ivanovo Paratroopers unit of Russian Airborne Forces attacked the fortifications of Ukrainian defense units, and captured #khromove Khromovo west of the city of #bakhmut Artemovsk. The assault squad stormed the fortress with fire under the cover of an armored group and artillery, repelling NATO-Kiev Forces to 4 kilometers from Artemovsk on the road to Chasov Yar.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY