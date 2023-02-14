BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Miles Guo’s GETTR: Our fellow fighter in Taiwan’s military told me that the CCP’s balloons have arrived in Taiwan’s sky in groups
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
0 view • 02/14/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p28987pcdf4

2/13/2023 Miles Guo’s GETTR: Our fellow fighter in Taiwan’s military told me that the CCP’s balloons have arrived in Taiwan’s sky in groups. The CCP’s balloons will fly to Japan and Europe as well. The scary thing is that the CCP has over 200 tiers of balloon models that have yet to be released. The CCP might wage war and put their military bases around the world in use at any time, which will create more uncertainties in the global economy

#ballooninvasion #CCPoverseasmilitarybase #RussiaUkrainewar


2/13/2023 文贵盖特：台湾军队的战友告诉我，中共气球已组团来到台湾。中共气球也会去日本和欧洲。更可怕的是，中共有200多种不同级别的气球还未露面，它随时可能发动战争并启用在世界各地的军事基地，这给世界经济增加了更多的不确定性

#气球侵略 #中共海外军事基地 #俄乌战争


