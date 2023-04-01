© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Welcome To Proverbs Club.Good Wife Makes And Sells Garments To Merchants.
Proverbs 31:24 (NIV).
24) She makes linen garments and sells them,
and supplies the merchants with sashes.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
A wife of noble character creates items to sell to businesses to retail.
She makes effective use of her time and resources for profit.
