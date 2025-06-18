BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Putin clarified that the strategic agreement between Russia & Iran contains no clauses related to the defense sector - & that Iran isn’t requesting any - part 2
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
257 views • 2 months ago

Putin clarified that the strategic agreement between Russia and Iran contains no clauses related to the defense sector — and that Iran isn’t requesting any.

Adding: 

 It is confirmed officially that the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group, will be deployed to the European region… making it the third CSG in the area

While the composition hasn't been confirmed, a DVIDS release from April stated CSG-12 consists of:

-USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

-Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8 (9 squadrons)

-USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81)

4x from Destroyer Squadron (DESRON):

-USS Mitscher (DDG 57)

-USS Mahan (DDG 72)

-USS Bainbridge (DDG 96)

-USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) 

USS Forrest Sherman, while assigned to the CSG, did deployed ahead of the group in May and is now in the Red Sea

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy