Pastor Artur Pawlowski on Canada's Corrupt Government and what we need to do to fix it.

In this episode of TishTalk, I speak with Pastor Artur Pawlowski on his harsh treatment by the Conservative government in Alberta. He describes his grueling experience of fines and imprisonment for his crime of feeding the poor, preaching, not wearing a face covering and keeping his church open over Easter. We discuss the slippery slope of communism/fascism under the guise of sustainability happening rapidly and the evil being perpetrated on people in Canada and around the world. Pastor Artur talks about the importance of faith and how to step into courage with God's help.

Pastor Artur also discusses why he launched a new Provincial party called the Independence Party while being caged and forced into solitary confinement and how all the mainstream parties need to be replaced with freedom and constitutionally oriented parties like the PPC that support individual freedom and oppose the current medical and government tyranny.