Cannabis legalization news has been making headlines around the world in recent years, as more and more countries are either legalizing or decriminalizing the drug for recreational use.
*DOJ backs cannabis sentencing reform proposal
*Texas Lawmakers Pass Marijuana Decriminalization Bill
*Hawaii, Delaware adult-use marijuana legalization outlook rosy after Oklahoma failure
*Oklahoma voters reject adult-use marijuana legalization
*Oklahoma GOP Leaders Urge Voters To Reject Marijuana Legalization Measure On Ballot Next Week
*Weed Legalization Fails Its Objective, Leads To Higher Use & Negative Health Effects, UN-Related Body Says
Miggy420~ hosts of Cannabis Legalization News
https://www.youtube.com/cannabislegalizationnews
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Episode XXX The #TalkingHedge...
https://youtu.be/KKNnTZJQP18