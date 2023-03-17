BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Talking Hedge
The Talking Hedge
03/17/2023

Cannabis legalization news has been making headlines around the world in recent years, as more and more countries are either legalizing or decriminalizing the drug for recreational use.


Summary:

*DOJ backs cannabis sentencing reform proposal

*Texas Lawmakers Pass Marijuana Decriminalization Bill

*Hawaii, Delaware adult-use marijuana legalization outlook rosy after Oklahoma failure

*Oklahoma voters reject adult-use marijuana legalization

*Oklahoma GOP Leaders Urge Voters To Reject Marijuana Legalization Measure On Ballot Next Week

*Weed Legalization Fails Its Objective, Leads To Higher Use & Negative Health Effects, UN-Related Body Says


Hosts:

Miggy420~ hosts of Cannabis Legalization News

https://www.youtube.com/cannabislegalizationnews

Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/


Episode XXX The #TalkingHedge...

https://youtu.be/KKNnTZJQP18

