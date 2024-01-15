Create New Account
World’s Concept of Love and Evil and Why It’s Difficult to Believe That Love Has Power Over Evil, Why We Don't See Love as Powerful Force, Fear of Evil, Control
Full Original:

https://youtu.be/nWssDKJqAn8?si=XksgiqwNG-pKQrA8

20120218 Lessons In Love - Love Has Power Over Evil S1P1


Cut:

03m55s - 15m43s


Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com

*******************************



“EVIL RELIES ON YOUR FEAR OF IT IN ORDER TO CONTROL YOU.”

@ 14m51s


