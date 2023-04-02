© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2d8eaj3a9c
2023.04.01 #freemilesguo #nfsc #mos #nfscspeaks #chrisrose #takedowntheccp
如果想要让美国重回正轨，让美国和中国人民重获自由，我们必须联合起来对付中国共产党
If we want to get America back on track and the American and Chinese people free again, we must unite against the Chinese Communist Party