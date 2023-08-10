BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Arise to the Battle - Edited Version as we say goodbye to Judy Pike
Eatin Wild Honey and Locusts
Eatin Wild Honey and Locusts
11 views • 08/10/2023

THIS PRESENTATION IS DEDICATED TO THE LATE JUDY PIKE, WIFE TO MARK PIKE who we all know as Dirtdabber.

There is no escape from your fights. Its not about passing; its not EVEN about winning - its about your warfare. Its about your courage, its about your obedience: This is what Yahuah Elohiym requires.

Judges 3: 1 NOW these are the nations which Yahuah left to prove Israel by them, even as many of Israel who had not known any of the wars in Canaan. For FULL UNCENSORED presentation start at time step 38: 49 on the next video posted here with same title

Keywords
prayerjessica knockdr stephen pidgeonworld situation
