Our Closing Act - the Short Work and You
Bible News Prophecy
Bible News Prophecy
14 views • 6 months ago

What about the short work of Romans 9:28? What needs to happen before it is time to flee? Won't having the gospel of the kingdom in 2000 languages be a factor in Matthew 24:14? What about John Ogywn and the final phase of the work? Some aspects of the work need to be done before the famine of the word of Amos 8:11-12. Louis Rubin proposes some ideas on how others can help support the work. He also goes over some steps that some in the Continuing Church of God are doing. What is unique about the Philadelphian church? What about the mantle and the need to form the CCOG? Is the work to continue until the return of Jesus the Christ? Will God cut short the work?

gospelworkshort
