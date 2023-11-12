DEEP STATE DECODES 11/12/23 EPISODE 753

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Santa Claus Isn'treal
Music intro: The Marshall Tucker Band "Fire On The Mountain"
Video credit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rIW8XTIqyIM WHAT A HORROR! I CAN'T BELIEVE MY EYES! THE WHOLE WORLD SAW IT!
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/11/new-house-speaker-mike-johnson-says-there-is/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/gop-betrayal-house-speaker-johnson-now-says-insufficient-evidence-to-impeach-biden/
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2023/11/10/james-comer-rips-dan-goldman-for-defending-hunter-bidens-subpoenaed-art-buyer/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VYrjIGlMwoco/?list=notifications&randomize=false 10 HUGE GAZA LIES ISRAEL WANTS YOU TO BELIEVE W/ DUE DISSIDENCE, (INTERESTING)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mKOhEOwc-ic Netanyahu adviser blasts bombshell claims against Israel: This is ‘crystal clear’
https://wltreport.com/2023/10/30/dedollarization-accelerating-brics-nations-launch-payment-network-usd/
DONATE TO DEEP STATE DECODES
https://buy.stripe.com/aEUeY09WxfPy7VC7su Donate to DSD.
https://buy.stripe.com/3cs5nqgkV7j2fo49AD Purchase Orgone.
https://buy.stripe.com/4gwbLO1q19radfW148 OG 2.0
https://cash.app/$ArvilRagland Cash App (alternate payment method)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rzoV8WxbXZI&t=1s Orgone works
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_UdkaypjXBo Mobile Phone vs Steel Wool I How Your iPhone Will Damage Your Brain
https://www.brighteon.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/X35RQmVOZueu/ Deep State Decodes ArvilsArk
https://rumble.com/account/content?type=all Rumble
https://gab.com/timeline/videos GAB
t.me/DeepStateDecodes
[email protected]