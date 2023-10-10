'HAMAS Is Incapable Of That': ISRAEL Blames Russia and Begs The U.S. For HELP

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The way events are developing in the Middle East has come as a complete surprise to the United States. Washington was most afraid of the opening of the second front and did everything to prevent this from happening. The White House was sure that the anti-globalists would strike in the Taiwan direction. However, US intelligence with its erroneous conclusions, again failed Washington.
