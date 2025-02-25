Commerce vs. Trade

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Commerce promotes processing & designing things so they break & don't last. Spend, spend, spend; buy more junk... consume, consume, waste... Keep-up-with-the-Jones'... "Food" that makes you sick; pharmacology.
The more patents, including handling patents, the more processing of commerce. A licensed patented pharma-JAB in your body & bongo---you are patented as commercial property!
The more processed the food the more sick you become---more profit for hospitals, AMA, pharma, medical businesses & charities.
Slang: "My ride"---this means: 'I Am not in commerce!' = Not "driving"--commercially!
Don't fall for applying as a commercial trafficker=a UCC contract [..which is NOT a people's government! = 3 & 4-dimensional].
Commerce is a 2-dimensional contract which profits only the owner, CEO, & underlings/DeepState of that ONE WORLD CORPORATION/WEF. COMMERCE is not trade!
10 pages: https://annavonreitz.com/twoexchangesystems.pdf
Announcing a return to asset-based exchange = for balanced trade (no more fraud based on interest-payments-on-a-debt=usury):
You are not bankrupt if you are a real man or women; only persons, like their equal corporate entities declare bankruptcy: