AI vs the Poor - UBI?!? Twitter/X Space

Wednesday Night Twitter/X Space - 23 July 2025





This episode examines societal views on poverty, challenging prevailing narratives about wealth redistribution and government assistance like Universal Basic Income (UBI). Drawing from personal experiences, I argue that ineffective welfare systems perpetuate poverty and stress the importance of individual responsibility. I highlight three key steps to personal empowerment: completing high school, delaying parenthood until after marriage, and maintaining stable employment. Through listener calls, we discuss the complexities of charitable support and the need for accountability in decision-making. The conversation ultimately encourages a reevaluation of poverty and our roles in fostering societal change.





