Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
🚨House DHS Comm. votes to advance articles of impeachment against Mayorkas
channel image
GalacticStorm
2195 Subscribers
Shop now
33 views
Published a month ago

🚨Breaking: The House Committee on Homeland Security with 18 - 15 votes have advanced articles of impeachment against DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas out of committee.

Keywords
votesmayorkas impeachmenthouse dhs committee

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket