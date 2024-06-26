TRUMP PUSHING THE VAX, THIS DIDN'T AGE WELL !!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump pushing the "Wrap speed vax", this really hasn't aged well. This guy needs to come out and call out this death jab; if by any miracle they don't assassinate before he takes office, he is going to try sweep all this vax genocide under the counter. I can't believe he still brags about the poison shot !! (At this stage it is criminal, or he is fully part of it )