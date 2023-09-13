WW3 Is Inevitable-The Perestroika Deception-Communism's Plan To Control The World

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The Perestroika Deception-the plan the communists/KGB/GRU has used since 1958 to destroy the west as a prelude to WW3 for the enslavement of humankind. The prelude period was/is to include: gray terror, social unrest and division, the rise of homosexuality and sexual perversion, a weakened executive branch of the US, and a weakened US military. Communism, socialism, progressivism, environmentalism et al-these are all synonyms for satanism. The Estarte cult in Switzerland birthed the Soviet GRU and all the world's nations' intelligence organizations including the CIA, Mossad and MI6-they are basically all one organization. Link to Jamie Walden's "The Perestroika Deception" video: https://www.americanpartisan.org/2023/09/the-perestroika-deception-overture-and-ww3/ GET YOUR PREPS IN ORDER.