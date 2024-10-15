Evidence in the Blood - A Visit with Funeral Director John O'Looney

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
11th October 2024
Funeral director John O’Looney keeps finding white fibrous clots in the blood vessels of deceased Covid Vaccine recipients. In addition, he shares about his professional insight, experiences & observations concerning sudden death & excess mortality, turbo cancer, corruption, financial incentives, medical malpractice throughout the Covid- Pandemic and up to this day as well as medical professionals, politicians and people in power covering these crimes.
Miirrored - kla.tv
