Genelle Guzman-McMillan - The Last Survivor [2011]

One of Pasquale's colleagues of the Port Authority, Genelle also managed to somehow survive the collapse - albeit from further down on floor 13. She was also the last 9/11 survivor pulled from the rubble after being stuck for 27 hrs. This is her story.
"He called me by name. I didn't say my name. He said, "Genelle, I got you. My name is Paul....' Paul, I believe, was my angel"