Kick out reptilian vampire churches’ fake Christian worship. True worship is daily life sacrifices

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (June 2025). As kings & priests reigning & ruling on behalf of Christ over Creation, just like the Prophet Jeremiah we real Christians command the millions of "Bible verses redefining, women's head coverings rebelling, fallen angel head controlled, men's pants cross-dressers androgynous transgender God’s-Word-mockers" fake Christians to fight against and get rid of the reptilian hybrid Satanist vampire witches' coven churches' fake Christian "strange fire" worship & praise singing to their post-1960s fake god Sananda Jesus now! Get rid of the Christian music industry Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar pedophile cannibal Satanist LGBTPB (lesbian gay bisexual transvestite pedophile bestiality) orgy child sex magic ritual witch feminist globalist elite Christian singers & Christian artists & Christian bands and Christian church worship groups, who are misleading millions of people into hell with their fake worship & praise to God. True worship of the real Christians is by the heart and by daily sacrifice of their own lives as living sacrifices unto God, who are priests unto God, speaking tens of thousands of truths, while receiving assassination attempts, without sleeping or eating or bathing or marrying or looking for work to cover our own living costs, for 6 billion total strangers. True worship is respecting God’s Word & precepts and restoring the hundreds of Bible verses that the fake unbiblical job position pastors redefined in order to recruit their 99% religious filth church donators, and true worship is upholding God’s testimony & witness & self-sacrificial love of Jesus & righteousness & faith & duty & honor & compassion, and not betraying their Christians brothers like these millions of fake Christians and every single pastor betrayed us real Christians. What kind of worship to God is that? That is like the parable of the “multiple personality disorder” idiot, who betrays the son of a father to his enemies for 30 pieces of silver, and goes to the son’s father and sings love songs to him to worship him. That is a psychopathic religious evil idiot and not a real Christian. Preach this in your next Sunday church service sermon, so that all your church member witch assassins will try to assassinate you and slaughter your genetic descendant idols, and 99% of your church donators will leave your church in disgust & anger & sheer terror, so that God’s house will be cleansed of their religious filth. Do it now and do not wait until tomorrow, unless you are a crazy lunatic who has lost all common sense of the Holy Spirit. Jesus died on the cross to atone for your sins, and he rose again, and he is seated on his throne in heaven reigning, so that whoever repents and receives him as Savior & Lord will receive forgiveness for sins and the gift of eternal life. Salvation is by free grace and faith in the atoning blood of Jesus, and not by wearing women's head coverings or abstaining from cross-dressing in men's pants or abstaining from extorting fake illegal tithe income tax. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord!





Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047

See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Tags:

#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine