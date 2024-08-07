Executive Branch: President, not a King (Federalist Arguments)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
American presidents act almost like elected kings, with vast powers and very little accountability. But that wasn’t the plan. Responding to anti-federalist warnings that presidents would eventually degenerate into a type of monarchy, Federalists like Tench Coxe, John Dickinson, James Iredell, and many others went into great detail explaining how the power of the executive branch would be extremely limited in comparison to the British Monarchy they fought a long, bloody war to free themselves from.
Path to Liberty: August 7, 2024