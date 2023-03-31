April 2023 Bank Holiday Closed for one Week 03/31/2023

The Federal Reserve announced that the FedNow Service will start operating in July. What this is saying is that the Financial System is collapsing, and they can’t stop it. There is a Bank “Holiday” coming in the next month and banks will be closed for a week. ATM’s and debit card WILL NOT be working during this time.



00:00 - Chris Reed Headlines

02:39 - Shipment Traded in Yuan

06:05 - China & Brazil to Ditch U.S. Dollar

09:24 - 1 Week Bank Holiday

14:10 - What to do next

18:22 - Joseph’s Kitchen

20:45 - Cornerstone Asset Metals

21:22 - EMP Shield





