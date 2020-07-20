[Jul 20, 2020] SEED UPDATE: Paradise Lost work-in-progress - Revisiting Sound Design and Music

Just to give everyone a little update on the project. Today, I had this meeting with the sound team in South Africa. Now that we have a "picture lock" on the animation pre-viz side of things, we are ready to dive back into finalizing the music and sound fx. In the meantime, the visual effects team is now beginning to work on final textures, character hair, backgrounds, lighting and all the finer detail work on the visual side of things. Covid has definitely slowed production down quite a bit, but I just wanted you to know, we are still moving forward with the project as best we can under these conditions.If you'd like to help support our efforts with SEED, you can do so here:If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.Support donations can be made here: