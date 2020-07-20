© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
[Jul 20, 2020] SEED UPDATE: Paradise Lost work-in-progress - Revisiting Sound Design and Music
61 views • 7 months ago
Just to give everyone a little update on the project. Today, I had this meeting with the sound team in South Africa. Now that we have a "picture lock" on the animation pre-viz side of things, we are ready to dive back into finalizing the music and sound fx. In the meantime, the visual effects team is now beginning to work on final textures, character hair, backgrounds, lighting and all the finer detail work on the visual side of things. Covid has definitely slowed production down quite a bit, but I just wanted you to know, we are still moving forward with the project as best we can under these conditions.
If you'd like to help support our efforts with SEED, you can do so here:
https://seedtheseries.com/sow
Keywords
