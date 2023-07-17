Richard Leonard Show





July 16, 2023





In this week's impactful episode of the Richard Leonard Show, Richard sheds light on a pressing issue within the military community—the alarming rate of suicide among active duty service members. Focusing on the recent questioning of Gen. Randy George by Sen. Warren, the episode explores the urgent need for a comprehensive approach to addressing this silent crisis. With 49 active duty service members tragically taking their own lives in the first quarter of 2023 alone, the conversation delves into the importance of mental health support, preventative measures, and the role of leadership in promoting a culture of well-being within the military. Join Richard as he raises awareness about this crucial issue and encourages a frank discussion on finding effective solutions. Share your thoughts and insights on this critical topic in the comments section, as we strive to create a safer and healthier environment for those who serve our nation.





This show is made possible by our friends at Cortez Wealth Management, please consider checking out this America First Patriot and proud Christian father and husband for your retirement and asset growth strategies: http://cortezwm.com/





Protect your wealth, Invest with our friends at Goldco. Use this link, and receive up to $10k in FREE SILVER: https://www.stolenliberties-social.com/podcast-richard/





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v30f7sy-why-is-this-not-news-the-richard-leonard-show.html