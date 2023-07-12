The Technology Behind the Internet of Bodies...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Recent UN and WEF documents are focusing on setting up the grid
infrastructure. Part of this grid is to connect the bodies of human
beings to the internet so that we can be controlled. Researchers Hope
& Tivon join Maria Zeee to discuss their discovery of a body of work
that discloses what the technology is that does this, how it works, and
what the plans are for rolling it out.