Here you have it folks!
Not Pfizer or Moderna, but the US government pioneered mRNA. DARPA (US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency) began investing in gene-encoded vaccines in 2012.
In other words, the military came up with the idea of messenger RNA vaccines, not Pfizer or Moderna.
"This is a military program."