An Urgent Prophetic Parallel: Saul, David and The Daystar Connection

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Amanda dives into a prophetic parallel between Saul and David and how that dynamic is playing out in the political arena as well as the Church. There is currently a big parallel with everything going on with Daystar. @theMelKshow joins us at the end of the broadcast. Tune in Dec. 2 at 5pm ET.
Amanda Grace is thrilled to announce the release of her debut book, The Revelationary War. Pre-order your copy here: https://buff.ly/4fnuDd7
Music Copyright References:
-21981893-Corporate And Inspirational Cinematic Background Music (1.00 Minutes Version) by StockAudios/Pond 5
-151471022-Uplifting Inspirational Corporate by Patrick_Schlebes/Pond5
-154756307-Magic Fireflies Loop Version2(Modern And Relaxing Background) by Lesya_NZ
-123859534-Successful Product Presentation 60S - P5 by wolfgangwoehrle
-105166597-Believe in You (Inspirational And Uplifting)- P5 by DivaProductionMusic
Music License: https://www.pond5.com/legal/license/20230221
Purchase ID/Date: 7365245 / 9-29-2023
Website: https://arkofgrace.org
Prayer Requests: https://arkofgrace.org/prayer-requests
Donate: https://arkofgrace.org/donate
Partners: https://arkofgrace.org/ministry-partners
🖥 Follow Amanda Grace: 👇
YOUTUBE @ArkOfGraceMinistries
Rumble @ArkOfGraceMinistries
X/Twitter @AmandaGrace_AOG
Facebook @ArkOfGraceMinistry
Instagram @ArkOfGrace88
TIK TOK @arkofgraceministries
TELEGRAM @arkofgraceministries
Truth @ArkOfGraceMinistries