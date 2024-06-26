Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - June 25, 2024

Episode 2310 - How is the presidential debate going to be different from all years prior? -How much information is going to be censored? -EV market is a joke. -What did Ron Paul say about the missile strike? -Why are British kids getting fatter, shorter and sicker? -Will eating meat cause you to live to be 100 years old? -Are people still having problems and side effects from the COVID shot? -Texas appeals the firearm silencer law in U.S Court???? -Are the Covid shot lawsuits going to be turned away by Supreme Court? -Why does Crohn’s disease seem to becoming a more serious issue? -A little town in Colorado bands a church from using the amphitheater. -Will turmeric and GHI cleanse help someone that has a lot of inflammation?

