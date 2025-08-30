While Writing Anti-Islam Book He Became Muslim! - The Story of Joram Van Klaveren

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
:::::
00:00Intro
01:42How was your life in regards to faith? What did you believe in?
03:09How and why did you decide to write an anti-Islamic book?
05:52What resources did you use while doing your research?
09:33What surprised you the most while doing your research?
10:46Shahada moment
12:36What was the reaction of the people around you? When you became muslim?
15:28How did you feel when you made your first Salah?
15:52What were the three biggest challenges you faced when you converted to Islam?
16:48Are you raising your kids as muslim?
17:29What was your heaviest and most regretful expression that you used for Islam?
18:42How should people research about Islam?
19:42What would you like to say as your final comments?