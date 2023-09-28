Any Body Language Experts Here? - Chrystia "Papa Was A Nazi" Freeland got Super Nervous when a Journalist asked if Canada should 'Reopen an Investigation on Nazi War Criminals Living in the Country'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Any Body Language Experts Here?
Video words, not 'employees', but should be MP's (Members of Parliament)
Chrystia "Papa Was A Nazi" Freeland got super nervous when a journalist asked if Canada should reopen an investigation into the Nazi war criminals living in the country.
Wonder why? 🤔
Also... have you ever heard a person use so many words to say absolutely nothing
Cynthia...Adding this:
- 156 Canadian prisoners of war were massacred by soldiers of the 12th SS Panzer Division during the Battle of Normandy.
One out of every seven Canadians killed between June 6–11 1944 were murdered by the same SS honored by
@irishmaninrussia