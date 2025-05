Any Body Language Experts Here? - Chrystia "Papa Was A Nazi" Freeland got Super Nervous when a Journalist asked if Canada should 'Reopen an Investigation on Nazi War Criminals Living in the Country'

Any Body Language Experts Here?

Video words, not 'employees', but should be MP's (Members of Parliament)

Chrystia "Papa Was A Nazi" Freeland got super nervous when a journalist asked if Canada should reopen an investigation into the Nazi war criminals living in the country.

Wonder why? 🤔

Also... have you ever heard a person use so many words to say absolutely nothingÂ

