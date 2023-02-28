U.S. Olympic Gold Medalist KILLED by VAXX poison induced CARDIAC ARREST

Female Found Unresponsive by Boyfriend in Their St. John Residence

Feb 21, 2023

St. John, USVI - On Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at approximately 2:39 a.m., detectives were notified of a dead on arrival (D.O.A) case at the Myrah Keating-Smith Clinic on St. John.

On Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at approximately 12:08 a.m., a male left a local bar to check on his girlfriend at their residence. Upon his arrival, he discovered his girlfriend on the floor. With assistance from a friend, the male was able to get the female to a nearby vehicle and transported the female to the Myrah Keating-Smith Clinic. Once at the clinic, CPR was rendered and 911 was notified, however, the female succumbed to her ailment. The female was identified by her boyfriend as 42-year-old, Ms. Jamie Cail from New Hampshire.

This case is presently under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau. Anyone with any information regarding this case is urged to contact 911, Criminal Investigation Bureau, Detective J. Carty at (340) 693-8880, ext. 5207 or Detective S. Rhymer at (340) 774-2211 ext. 5572 or Crime Stoppers V.I. at 1 (800) 222-TIPS.

vipd DOT gov.vi/news/news-details/2023/02/21/female-found-unresponsive-by-boyfriend-in-their-st.-john-residence

###

ST. JOHN, VIRGIN ISLANDS —

Police in the U.S. Virgin Islands released an update on the investigation of the death of a 42-year-old New Hampshire native.

Jamie Cail, of New Hampshire, died last week after she was found unresponsive in her home, according to U.S. Virgin Islands police.

The Virgin Islands Police Department said a clinic in St. John notified of the death, shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday. They said hospital staff at the clinic indicated that Cail was in cardiac arrest and given CPR.

Around 12 a.m., Cail's boyfriend left a local bar to check on her at their home. When he arrived home, he saw her on the floor, according to police.

With the help from a friend, the man was able to get Cail into a vehicle and take her to the Myrah Keating-Smith Clinic, police said.

At the clinic, CPR was rendered and 911 was called, but police reported Cail succumbed to her "ailment."

According to Cail's family, the 42-year-old was born in Claremont, New Hampshire. She was a star swimmer and spent much of her youth competing across the country.

wmur DOT com/article/new-hampshire-woman-death-us-virgin-islands-under-investigation-1677545280/43108300

