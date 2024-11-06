💥Avivim, Israel after a Hezbollah rocket attack

💥Footage from Avivim after a Hezbollah rocket attack.

Following a speech by Hezbollah’s Secretary-General. Hezbollah strikes the settlement of Avivim with a salvo of rockets.

Several rockets impacted the settlements as seen in the video, israeli media outlets report at least 10 casualties.

Adding:

Hamas (Gaza) official statement regarding the US elections: 'Our position on the new American administration depends on its position and practical behavior towards our Palestinian people and their just cause.

The elected American president is required to listen to the voices of the American community itself, rejecting the aggression on Gaza. We will not accept any path that diminishes the freedom of the Palestinian people and their self-determination and the establishment of their independent state with Jerusalem as its capital.'