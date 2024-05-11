US Sports Hockey Feat. Gm 2: Avalanche @ Stars 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Winning Hockey Goaltending featuring Coach Richard Shulmistra
Great goaltending wins hockey games and championships. In this comprehensive video, Coach Richard Shulmistra draws upon his extensive playing and coaching experiences to explain the essential components needed to become a successful goaltender. The program was designed to help young players improve their fundamentals and understand the art and science of goaltending . It is also intended to help coaches provide comprehensive instruction on every facet of this challenging position. Among the topics covered are: skating and movement drills, techniques for saves and puck control, angles and the center line theory, strategies to handle the puck in a variety of game situations and much more. This video is an indispensable resource for goalies and coaches at every level of play.
On today's show we have a top prospect out of St Ignatius sure to help your program flourish on and off the ice.
Along with Stanley Cup playoff action from out west. Enjoy!
Thomas Popovich, Class of 2025 | 2023 Hockey Highlights
Gm 2: Avalanche @ Stars 5/9 | NHL Highlights | 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs
