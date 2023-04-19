Dr. Ana Mihalcea: Major Grocery Chain Meat FULL Of Structures Like VAXX!!! Australia & U.S.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Ana Michalcea joins us to expose how tests on both Australian & U.S. major grocery chain store meat has shown structures like we have seen both in the COVID injection vials and the blood of the injected, now also being found in the uninjected.
Dr. Ana exposes her findings in conjunction with Dr. David Nixon in Australia on this gross experiment being conducted on human beings without their consent, poisoning our food supply.