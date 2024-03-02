© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Del Bigtree at the HighWire
Mar 1, 2024
Disgusted Climate Scientist, Judith Curry, PhD, once one of the strongest scientific voices in the race to fight global warming, has now been labeled a "climate contrarian". Hear the data behind this marked reversal and why she believes the “climate change crisis” is politically motivated.
#JudithCurry #ClimateChange #ClimateCrisis
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4gnaec-judith-curry-phd.-in-the-eye-of-the-climate-change-storm.html