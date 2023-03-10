Drink Along 65: Shiner Trail Ale 4.0/5*

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is a rich chocolate ale to be sure. Sadly she's a bit sweet for me. More like cocoa than a darker chocolate.Running 6%ABV with 30 IBUs and a best guessed SRM of 65.
She makes a better dessert brew than an easier drinker. Not bad but not great either, just not for me.
Thanks for coming by and having a cold one with me.
Remember to like, share and subscribe.
Skal
E.
I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/BeerAndGear
https://loop.joshwho.net/groups/5092015
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://rumble.com/register/beerandgear/