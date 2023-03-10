Drink Along 65: Shiner Trail Ale 4.0/5*

This is a rich chocolate ale to be sure. Sadly she's a bit sweet for me. More like cocoa than a darker chocolate.Running 6%ABV with 30 IBUs and a best guessed SRM of 65.

She makes a better dessert brew than an easier drinker. Not bad but not great either, just not for me.

Thanks for coming by and having a cold one with me.

Skal

E.

I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.

