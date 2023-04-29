And We Know 4.28.2023 THE SWAMP is DRAINING, BRICS, RFK JR, MSM lies, PRAY!

LT of And We Know





April 28, 2023





Today will have many areas of us to focus on including a reminder of how our Nation turned for the worse, how we discovered more about Ukraine than expected, the transformation of our children at a young age and some positive info at the end.





Protect your investments with And We Know

http://andweknow.com/gold

Or call 720-605-3900, Tell them “LT” sent you.

—————————————————————

*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/

*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/

*No Ad VIDS: https://andweknow.tv

*Audio Podcast https://thepatriotlight.com/awk-podcasts/

*Sons Bowling channel: https://www.youtube.com/@Bowlin_Bros

—————————————————

Fight trafficking - Go SATURDAY. MAY 6 . 2023 SARASOTA, FLORIDA. 4PM TO 8PM OR SUNSET

https://skippydeedoodah.com/





Medical Alert Bracelet https://formerfedsgroup.org/shop/medic-alert-bracelets/bracelet/





"If I Were The Devil" —a warning to America from 1965 https://t.me/realKarliBonne/167341





Conspiracy Glenn Beck https://t.me/realKarliBonne/167343





Let’s not ignore the genocide anymore! https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/37422





South African ruling party decides to withdraw from the International Criminal Court based on the manner in which the ICC "administers justice" in a "rules based world order". That is, US rules or no rules at all. https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/37440





David Sacks talks about Donald Trump's criticism of Victoria Nuland's involvement in Ukraine: https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/37448





Tucker’s experience exemplifies how there is no free press in the USA. https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/37452





EyeDropMedia https://rumble.com/v2krtr4-rocky-17-eyedropmedua.html?mref=6zof&mrefc=3





Implant made of Graphene to effect thoughts. https://t.me/The_Storm_Q17/4948





NEW – ABC News Censors Robert F. Kennedy Jr During His Primetime Interview, Citing 'False Claims' About Vaccines https://t.me/teamanons/36379

———————————————





*DONATIONS SITE:

https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5





*Mail your gift to:

And We Know

30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)

Temecula, CA 92591





➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://shop.andweknow.com/





➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16





Connect with us in the following ways:

📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c

🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow

📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/mr27mafv

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4

💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT

🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow

----------The Patriot Light Socials----------

📣 Truth Social: https://tinyurl.com/5n7sxebb

🐦 Twitter: https://tinyurl.com/y7hv6t5b

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4





➜ ALL LINKS: https://linktr.ee/andweknow828





➜ LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow





📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:

*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791

*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz

*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc

*GAB TV: https://tinyurl.com/tz78fd9u





➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/





Eternal Life Insurance - https://www.tripledpaints.com/eternal-life-insurance





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2kyfru-4.28.23-the-swamp-is-draining-brics-rfk-jr-msm-lies-pray.html