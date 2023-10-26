A beautiful dog suddenly fell into this situation dry eyes, withered heart

Pitiful Animal





Oct 26, 2023





A golden dog roaming the streets, what a bad condition it was in !

We immediately transferred him to the hospital, this animal had suffered too much

They let him suffer on the roads, he even got kicked

This guy was over 7 years old and just skin and bones

His long hair uncut hid his malnutrition

The doctor told us to be prepared before the worst case.

His jaw was broken and misaligned but luckily he could still eat

Not only that, he also had chronic kidney failure

The doctor was finding a treatment for this poor boy.

He needed everyone's love to recover

Come to the youtube channel: Pitiful Animal, you will see touching videos about the journey to rescue street dogs.

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

If you love our videos and sympathize with these poor animals, please click the subscribe button to the channel and share the videos so that we have the motivation to help more people in need.

Thank you very much!!!!!!!





Subscribe to Channel:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCR3K...

If there are any copyright issues with any videos posted here i will remove them. Please contact my Email: [email protected]

Thank you for watching!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fzk0C-F3li0