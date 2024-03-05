Quo Vadis





Mar 4, 2024





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Gisella Cardia for March 3, 2024





Please like, comment and subscribe to assist my channel in reaching a greater audience.





Thank you!





Here is the message of Our Lady to Gisella:





Beloved children, thank you for being here in prayer and for bending your knees in this blessed place.





Children, I ask you at this moment, where there are so many changes around you: have trust, trust in Jesus!





Children, only God can give you peace in a world so troubled by wars, falsehoods and injustices.





Once again, I ask you to trust Him who died for your salvation.





Scream also from this hill, to follow the Gospel!





Nothing but the voice of the Gospel.





I am with you do not fear.





Now I bless you, in the Name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





The following REFLECTION comes from Gisella Cardia:





Once again, the Mother of God thanks us with infinite love, for having gathered us in prayer around her and her feet.





It is very moving when the Queen of Heaven thanks us for coming to her, when we should be infinitely grateful to her, for having “absent” from Paradise to be with us.





The maternal invitation that springs from His virginal Heart is to have Confidence only in Jesus, our One Lord and Savior!





He alone can enlighten and guide us on the true path of the Faith, so as not to deviate from His commands, which are unique and non-negotiable, in the light of the false religious syncretism that we now see widespread everywhere, where Jesus is recognized as “one of the saviors” and not as “the Only Savior of the world".





This is because you are trying to follow the “religions fashions” that the world proposes.





The reason why Our Lady asks us to 'shout' from the hill and in every place in the world the Truth of the Gospel, which cannot be changed or even denied, as unfortunately is sometimes happening, even within the Church.





For this reason let us not be discouraged, but let us strive every day to become true witnesses of the Gospel, because You are close to us, not forgetting that Your Son died on the cross for our salvation.





We continue with love our Lenten journey, waiting for the great day of the Resurrection!





Have a good journey everyone!





The Church study of Gisella Cardia's apparitions and the phenomenon surrounding them is ongoing.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UuPwQhaPJ3A



