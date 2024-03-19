He had been neglected by his master for a long time, his body is only skin and bones

Pitiful Animal





Nov 1, 2022





Hazelnut came to me in a bad shape. It was neglected by its own owner for a long time.

I tried to sympathize with him, and didn't want to say anything to control my anger.

There is no reason for an owner to leave his dog with only skin and bones.

All tests were not good at all, all of his symptoms pointed to parvo virus disease.

Treatments were discussed, and soon he was taken to the operating room.

and acupuncture as a long-term pain-relieving treatment.

In fact, due to the delayed treatment, it was difficult for him to get up and walk.

The muscles did not respond to the electric current, and may need to be combined with physical therapy.

The only good thing so far after surgery was that he had an appetite, which was a good sign for the body's ability to recover.

From the day Hazelnut was in my arms, his owner never came back to visit him.

For so many times, I saw his face showed a sad expression.

It was also understandable, because he couldn't forget someone who had been with him for many years in a day or two.

However, that didn't mean Hazelnut stopped trying.

He still tried every day to become better. He ate regularly and supplemented with many healthy nutrients.

The acupuncture was done daily, and Hazelnut did a great job to get the desired results soon.

He was much better than before. He was well cared for, was loved, was sunbathing and responding to parvo treatment.

I always believed that with my love, care and experience, Hazelnut would soon recover from his illness.

I knew very well that not all patients were able to get up at the end of each surgery.

And Hazelnut was no exception. In addition to acupuncture, he was also actively practicing physical therapy.

With a stroller, he excitedly took his first steps after days of lying down with illness.

It seemed that Hazelnut's desire to be able to walk normally with his legs was strong and endless.

All his recovery was beyond my imagination.

Keep living with such energy and all the best is waiting for you ahead.

Currently, Hazelnut was gaining weight well and was being cared for in a very professional manner, along with other disabled dogs.

I always cheered and praised him when he achieved something.

Hazelnut got his big break after using the swimming method

It got his legs moving without any assistance.

Hazelnut is one of the most resilient dogs I have ever seen.

And no matter how important all the surgery, post-operative care, nutrition or treatment were,

All of them did not as important as whether the dog was able to keep alive.

Hazelnut had a very serious endeavor towards his life.

Although the ability to walk may not be possible for him, every day, in the walker he worked tirelessly.

The past of grief and illness seemed to completely disappeared from his young soul.

His life is much better now, very healthy, very happy, and very peaceful.

Since love is the core of this life, just the love and care that help open up new lives for animals with dark fates.

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z82fXMo2oxA