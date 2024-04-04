Ponderings on the Days to Come

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Dr. Carrie Brown ND, and Chelle Wagner come together again for a CC Talks session. Things on the list of possible discussion topics: The Eclipse of April 8, the Repeat of the Plagues of Egypt coming on the nations, The significance of the Aleph and Tav Eclipse pattern of the last sevens years and the hebrew letter meaning, blood moons, planetary alignments and how these things may affect life as we have known it.
A video we mentioned concerning the 144,000
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NmTfE86BR1E&t=17s
A Passover Haggadah
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/heartofthez/e/238135
If you would like to support my ministry efforts:
Zelle is best simply send money by using my email: [email protected]
Another avenue is to visit my Buy Me a Cup of Coffee site where I have items for free gleaning, articles and some times hand made items for sale.
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/heartofthez
Need Fellowship? Heart of the Tribe Telegram Fellowship Group Link: https://t.me/heartofthetribegroup
Want to learn more about Ancient Hebrew Pictographs? Enroll in the Otiot classes Chelle taught through Cepher Academy. https://cepheracademy.net/courses/the...
HEART OF THE TRIBE Contact: Facebook: / heartofthetribe
To reach Chelle: [email protected]
Links for purchasing Aleph Tav Resources: Aleph Tav Body Coherent Retore Kit https://heartofthetribe.krtra.com/t/iT7Bc8QpePYf
Alef Tav Body System Book https://heartofthetribe.krtra.com/t/UMDbpKgPtvdT
ATB Home Laser Kit https://heartofthetribe.krtra.com/t/TCIDp7en6za4
Basics of Muscle Testing https://heartofthetribe.krtra.com/t/W4Gn9OHFwiYf
DNA Scan and Restore Package https://heartofthetribe.krtra.com/t/h91PDRUmQ0rK
Healing Made Simple with Aleph Tav Body – book e-book and lots of great free training links available here. https://heartofthetribe.krtra.com/t/jUGI08i3z6oQ
Join Dr. Carrie's subscriber list, twice a week she sends out vital information on health resources she has discovered in her practitioner research. https://www.powerfulnaturalhealth.com/
Carrie's Telegram: Breaking Free Report