Ponderings on the Days to Come
Heart of the Tribe
Heart of the Tribe
104 followers
Follow
42 views • 04/04/2024

Dr. Carrie Brown ND, and Chelle Wagner come together again for a CC Talks session. Things on the list of possible discussion topics: The Eclipse of April 8, the Repeat of the Plagues of Egypt coming on the nations, The significance of the Aleph and Tav Eclipse pattern of the last sevens years and the hebrew letter meaning, blood moons, planetary alignments and how these things may affect life as we have known it.




A video we mentioned concerning the 144,000


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NmTfE86BR1E&t=17s




A Passover Haggadah


https://www.buymeacoffee.com/heartofthez/e/238135






If you would like to support my ministry efforts:


Zelle is best simply send money by using my email: [email protected]


Another avenue is to visit my Buy Me a Cup of Coffee site where I have items for free gleaning, articles and some times hand made items for sale.


https://www.buymeacoffee.com/heartofthez


Need Fellowship? Heart of the Tribe Telegram Fellowship Group Link: https://t.me/heartofthetribegroup


Want to learn more about Ancient Hebrew Pictographs? Enroll in the Otiot classes Chelle taught through Cepher Academy. https://cepheracademy.net/courses/the...


HEART OF THE TRIBE Contact: Facebook: / heartofthetribe


To reach Chelle: [email protected]


Links for purchasing Aleph Tav Resources: Aleph Tav Body Coherent Retore Kit https://heartofthetribe.krtra.com/t/iT7Bc8QpePYf


Alef Tav Body System Book https://heartofthetribe.krtra.com/t/UMDbpKgPtvdT


ATB Home Laser Kit https://heartofthetribe.krtra.com/t/TCIDp7en6za4


Basics of Muscle Testing https://heartofthetribe.krtra.com/t/W4Gn9OHFwiYf


DNA Scan and Restore Package https://heartofthetribe.krtra.com/t/h91PDRUmQ0rK


Healing Made Simple with Aleph Tav Body – book e-book and lots of great free training links available here. https://heartofthetribe.krtra.com/t/jUGI08i3z6oQ




Join Dr. Carrie's subscriber list, twice a week she sends out vital information on health resources she has discovered in her practitioner research. https://www.powerfulnaturalhealth.com/


Carrie's Telegram: Breaking Free Report


https://t.me/+x1WJdLjoGOJkMWJh

Keywords
signsplanetsstarsmoonsundarknesseclipsealeph tavbeginning and the end
