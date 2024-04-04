Ponderings on the Days to Come

Dr. Carrie Brown ND, and Chelle Wagner come together again for a CC Talks session. Things on the list of possible discussion topics: The Eclipse of April 8, the Repeat of the Plagues of Egypt coming on the nations, The significance of the Aleph and Tav Eclipse pattern of the last sevens years and the hebrew letter meaning, blood moons, planetary alignments and how these things may affect life as we have known it.













A video we mentioned concerning the 144,000





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NmTfE86BR1E&t=17s













A Passover Haggadah





https://www.buymeacoffee.com/heartofthez/e/238135





















