2025-3-8 harry vox - team satan says, grind them between the millstone of inflation and taxation







we are coming for your house, your land, your way of living....

(before you complain about team satan, why don't you look at your life, and why don't you hear God's words about a people who hate Him, reject His covenant of life, will not keep His commandments, statutes, judgments, will not hear Moses, and will not be converted in their heart even though one was raised from the dead for them...............still rejecting God! being as stubborn in your heart as your forefathers who did the same! but now so deluded in your thinking to suppose that God is happy with you, and that you "one nation under God", even though you care more about a constitution given to you by mason devils, and care nothing for the covenant that God extended to you, that you might be grafted into the Yisrael of Yahuah! You care nothing for that, but bi T C H about how unfair life is that God is judging you with evil people......... hmmmmmmmmm......... Maybe the answer to this, is, repenting from being a christian, and turning back to God, coming out, and actually keeping and doing what HE says! then! ??? maybe? instead of voting for the next politican who was funded by team satan to lie to you and make you feel good about yourself until team satan's agenda goes full satan and you end up with your head's cut off. Didn't think they could jab you, did you? Think they won't cut your head off? Think they won't bankrupt you? take your house and your land? your job? your soul? Still want to "seek the american dream"? Or, when does your heart and life get destroyed enough that you are humbled to hear the still small voice? God sent the beast to destroy you! but HE told His people what they should be doing just as well. Something to think about........





