BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

YouTube Staff Are Murderers And They Admit MMR Vaccines Cause Autism
KevinJJohnston
KevinJJohnstonCheckmark Icon
284 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
109 views • 10/26/2023

YouTube is a communist dump it's a pit it's a cesspool of left-wing ideologies and lies. I swear to God if I did not know better that the World Health Organization has paid them off to help the World Health Organization kill you.


I made a video about the Ukraine-Russia War a year ago and somehow they're telling me it's medical misinformation and that I have to take an online course to tell me what is right and what is wrong to talk about on YouTube.


I wasn't going to do that without letting you see the BS I had to go through. At least we got YouTube to do one thing here and that's admit that vaccines cause autism!


What a bunch of scum bags!


www.FreedomReport.ca


covid, covid19, pandemic, scamdemic, virus, masks, lockdowns, death, needles, vaccines

Keywords
vaccinesdeathpandemicvirusmasksneedleslockdownscovid19covidscamdemic
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy