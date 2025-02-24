BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
BrightLearn - America's Expiration Date by Cal Thomas
335 views • 6 months ago

Veteran columnist Cal Thomas warns in his provocative book, "America’s Expiration Date: The Fall of Empires and Superpowers… and the Future of the United States," that the United States may be nearing a historic turning point, with a potential dramatic decline by July 4, 2026, the nation’s 250th anniversary. Drawing on British scholar Sir John Glubb’s research on the 250-year lifespan of empires, Thomas identifies six stages of decline and argues that the U.S. is currently in the final phase, marked by political polarization, consumerism, and eroding traditional values. While his message is one of hope, Thomas urges readers to take action through voting, community engagement, and advocacy to address these challenges and revitalize the nation’s founding principles before its 250th anniversary. His book serves as both a warning and a roadmap for avoiding the fate of past empires by confronting the root causes of decline.


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here

