Kentucky: Entire house floats away in Frankfort, Kentucky floods - nine-year-old schoolkid swept to death while walking to school in area

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Entire house floats away in Frankfort, Kentucky floods after nine-year-old schoolkid swept to death while walking to school in area.
⚠️ Kentucky floods kill 2, sweep away homes
Up to 50 cm (19.65") of rain in less than a week has caused evacuations and casualties in the state, with more rain expected over the weekend.