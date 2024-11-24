RT News - November 24 2024 6AM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nov 24, 2024
rt.com
Russia destroys a military industrial facility in Ukraine with its newest hypersonic missile. Vladimir Putin has ordered the unrivaled weapon into mass production. The Israeli Prime Minister and former Defense Minister are wanted men - with the International Criminal Court issuing their arrest warrants over war crimes against Palestinians. A top Russian official says western efforts to force the agenda at the G20 summit fizzle out as the forum wraps up in Brazil and produces a final declaration calling for a multilateral world approach.