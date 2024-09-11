BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
COVID agenda, hate crime, hospital homicide. Said in 2022 & again until we all wake up!
(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/)


Think about how much they just made in patents on their fraudulent PCR test, made up to kill the very people they knew, the HIV infected, any vaccination will increase the expression of the mRNA of HIV and spread it through the body of the more than 6 million in this country, when we did our study, 17 million worldwide. And it doesn't just kill them, the damage is for generations. So they know it doesn't seem like enough people right now if it's just that 10 to 17 million that you've already injected. But when the evidence goes away, no more cremation, just as Dr. Henry Ealy showed the fraudulent death certificates, this is a hate crime against Christians. If we declare our natural immunity, we're taken into those death camps called hospitals, denied any kind of treatment, and murdered and called COVID to drive an agenda. This is against God. This is a hate crime in America. This is the worst kind of racism anywhere.


Judy Mikovits, PhD - 06/15/2022

Full Stew Peters Show replay: https://www.bitchute.com/video/BlCIynfiLLRh/

