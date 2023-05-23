BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
InfoWars - Dr. James Lindsey - Woke Culture Is Modern Maoism Taylor Made To Destroy The West - 5-22-2023
05/23/2023

Dr. James Lindsey gave a speech at the European Parliament in March where he outlined how woke culture which includes critical race theory, the LGBTQ movement, and the push for equity are all Westernized tentacles originating from Marxism with a Maoist overlay that concentrates on division between young and old generations. An American-born author, mathematician, and political commentator, Dr. James Lindsay has written six books spanning a range of subjects including religion, the philosophy of science and postmodern theory. Dr. Lindsay is the Founder of New Discourses, an organization dedicated to shining the light of objective truth in subjective darkness.

Dr. Lindsay is the co-author of “Cynical Theories: How Activist Scholarship Made Everything about Race, Gender, and Identity―and Why This Harms Everybody” and is the author of his new book, “Race Marxism.”

(Mirrored -  https://banned.video/watch?id=646c548b61bacaf6a6276efa )

