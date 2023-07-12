BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Pandering to Lawbreakers: Illinois' Outrageous Mandate on Landlords Sparks Controversy
NewsClips
NewsClipsCheckmark Icon
3962 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
99 views • 07/12/2023

Lawmakers in Illinois have passed controversial legislation mandating landlords to rent their properties to illegal aliens. The new law, seen by critics as an egregious attempt to pander to lawbreakers, comes at a time when rent prices are already skyrocketing in the state. Landlords who refuse to comply may face fines and criminal charges. This prioritization of the interests of illegal residents over law-abiding citizens has sparked outrage. Critics argue that the legislation encourages illegal immigration and exacerbates the challenges faced by hardworking Americans. By incentivizing illegal behavior, it sends a dangerous message and puts Illinois residents at risk. The duty of the government should be to protect its citizens, not endanger them. The impact on jobs, resources, and safety cannot be ignored. This controversial law raises concerns about the rule of law and the wellbeing of American citizens.

Keywords
current eventsillinoislandlordsoutrageous mandate
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy