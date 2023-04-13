Robert F Kennedy Jnr Speaking on the Medical-Industrial Complex And Surveillance State

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Highlight reel captured from Bannons War Room where Robert F Kennedy Jnr discusses what he knows about Fauci, the origins of covid, the vaxx, and the involvement of the US Deep State and much more... Fantastic stuff. A MUST WATCH..
“Anthony Fauci and the Public Health Establishment”
Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.
Author, The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health
This speech was given on March 5, 2023, during a Hillsdale College CCA seminar on “Big Pharma.”
